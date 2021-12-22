Plans approved for new sports hall at Harborough secondary school

A new sports hall is to be built at Welland Park Academy

A new sports hall is to be built at a Market Harborough secondary school after it got the planning go-ahead.

The centre is being hugely welcomed by delighted staff at Welland Park Academy on Welland Park Road.

Its current sports complex is no longer big enough as the school has grown to over 1,000 students.

The new sports hall has been given the green light by Harborough District Council to be erected on the school’s sports field.

Welland Park Academy has been handed £1 million of Section 106 development cash as it continues to expand as Market Harborough grows year on year.