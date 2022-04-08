Photos: Pupils in South Kilworth take part in Easter tradition that goes back several generations

Some of the winners of the egg roll

The school egg roll sees pupils, and their pre-school siblings, decorating hard boiled eggs, before rolling them down a slope. Thanks to the camber of the land, the eggs manage to roll around a corner, allowing them to gain momentum and travel distances of up to 10 metres.

Headteacher Kerry Willars said: “The school has been celebrating Easter with an egg roll for decades, and it’s wonderful to think several generations of the same family have been taking part in this event since the start, especially as we have records showing local families enrolling regularly at school since the 1930s.”

The egg rolling was stopped during the lockdowns so the children were eager to take part this year

One of the winners at the egg rolling

"This year all our pupils have been incredibly excited and just a little bit competitive!" she added.

Some of the winners of the egg rolling

A pupil taking part in the egg rolling