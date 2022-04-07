Photos: Harborough schoolchildren arrange fundraising events after being moved by events in Ukraine
Schoolchildren at St Joseph's Catholic Academy have been so moved by the events in Ukraine that they have come up with lots of fundraising ideas to raise money for CAFOD's Emergency Ukraine Appeal.
By Phil Hibble
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 4:56 pm
After holding a cake sale at school in March, which raised £466, they then organised a sponsored walk around Market Harborough today (Thursday April 7).
They followed this up with a coffee afternoon and raffle in the afternoon. The events today raised £865, bringing their total to £1,331.