Parents rate Radmoor Day Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries in East Midlands

Parents have rated Radmoor Day Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 1,030 early years settings in the East Midlands.

The top twenty nurseries in the East Midlands have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in the East Midlands, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/East-Midlands

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Radmoor Day Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East Midlands! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Danielle Shipley, Nursery Manager at Radmoor Day Nursery, said: “The staff at Radmoor are hardworking, committed and dedicated to providing the best care possible, going above and beyond to achieve this award.

“We offer a home from home environment and our parents feed this back to us when registering, sharing that they feel happy and trust that their child will be safe and nurtured with us. Together, as a team, working hard and supporting each other is how we have achieved this award.”

To see Radmoor Day Nursery’s reviews, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/50003010RADA

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025