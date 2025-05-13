Parents rate Nursery Rhymes Knighton as one of the Top 20 nurseries in East Midlands

Parents have rated Nursery Rhymes Knighton as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 1,030 early years settings in the East Midlands.

The top twenty nurseries in the East Midlands have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in the East Midlands, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/East-Midlands

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:

“We would like to congratulate Nursery Rhymes Knighton on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East Midlands! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Matthew Leedham, Director at Nursery Rhymes Knighton, said:

“Receiving a Top 20 Day Nursery award is a tremendous honour and a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality care and education for young children. It encourages us to uphold and continually improve our standards, ensuring that we remain a trusted and leading nursery in the community.

We believe in fostering curiosity, independence, and social-emotional growth through tailored activities and a nurturing approach. This award affirms that our values and approach are making a meaningful difference in the lives of the children and families we serve.”

To see Nursery Rhymes Knighton’s reviews, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/65432252798

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025