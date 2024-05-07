Parents rate Market Harborough nursery as one of the top 20 nurseries in East Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The top twenty nurseries in the East Midlands have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

The team at Progress House

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:

“We would like to congratulate Progress House Day Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East Midlands! Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

“Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning.

“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Elaine Armstrong, nursery manager at Progress House, said:

“We couldn’t have achieved this award without the support and reviews from our wonderful parents. We really do appreciate all your kind words and the support they give us.

“Our staff work incredibly hard within our nursery, supporting each of our individual children and fostering strong relationships with all our parents. This creates a loving, caring, and stimulating learning environment for all the children.

“At Progress House, we aim to make everyone feel welcome and part of the Progress House family."

