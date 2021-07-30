Parents can now apply for places at Harborough primary schools

Parents with children due to start at primary schools in Harborough in September 2022 can now apply for places at their preferred schools.

You can find out more information about schools in Leicestershire and the application process at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/admissionsCllr Deborah Taylor, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “Starting primary school is one of the most important moments for our children.

“So it’s really worth beginning this process as early as possible.

“Parents should leave enough time to research and decide on up to three schools they want to include in their application.

“The easiest way to apply is online, with these applications receiving an automatic acknowledgement when submitted.”

There is no automatic entry system for any school in the county.

So parents should also ensure they exercise their right to apply for three school preferences and are aware of the closing date.

Late applications have the lowest priority and are processed after those made on time.

Parents have until Saturday January 15, 2022 to submit their applications.

For further advice on your preferred schools and information around virtual open days, please contact the individual schools directly.

The county council has made a video helping parents and carers get youngsters ready to start primary school for the first time in Leicestershire.

It explains what it means for a child to be ‘school ready’ and features a string of practical suggestions on how families can get involved.