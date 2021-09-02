Parents and carers with children due to start secondary school in Harborough in September 2022 can now apply for school places.

The application process is now open - and parents need to apply for their preferred schools by Sunday October 31.

You can get more information about schools in Leicestershire and the application process at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/admissionsCllr Deborah Taylor, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “We know this is a really important decision for families across the county - and we will work with parents and carers to support them during the application process.

“We’re proud that last year over 95 per cent of children received a place at their preferred school.

“But we would like to remind parents and carers that to help increase their chances of securing a place they need to apply for three schools, including their catchment school.”

She added: “No school will automatically allow your children admission so it’s crucial that applications are submitted before the 31 October deadline.”

Parents can discover more information about schools and admissions in the council’s ‘Your Guide to Education’ www.leicestershire.gov.uk/education-and-children/schools-colleges-and-academies/school-admissions/your-guide-to-education#listFor further advice on your preferred schools and information around virtual open days, please contact individual schools directly.