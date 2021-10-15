Parents and carers in Harborough have until the end of the month to apply for their child’s secondary school place.

Applications for the 2022 intake need to be made by Sunday, October 31.

A range of information is available from Leicestershire County Council to help families start applying and state their school preferences.

This includes the ‘Your Guide’ to education which contains advice and support to help parents and carers apply for a secondary school place.

You can find that here: https://www.leicestershire.gov.uk/education-and-children/schools-colleges-and-academies/school-admissions/your-guide-to-education#listCllr Deborah Taylor, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “We want to remind parents that they should get their applications in in plenty of time and should apply for three schools, including their catchment school, to maximise their opportunities.

"Last year more than 95 per cent of pupils received a place at one of their chosen schools, but late applications run the risk of missing out.

“There is no automatic entry for school in Leicestershire.

“So it is vital that applications be submitted before the closing date of Sunday, October 31.”