Paralympic Gold Medallist visits Hallaton Primary
Laura Sugar, a Paralympic Gold medallist in canoeing, paid a special visit to Hallaton Primary on Monday 2nd December.
It was an inspiring experience for the students to meet such an accomplished athlete.
During her visit, Laura shared her journey to becoming a gold medallist and motivated the students to pursue their dreams with determination and perseverance.
The students had the opportunity to ask her questions and learn from her valuable experiences.
We believe that such interactions with role models like Laura Sugar can have a positive impact on our students' ambitions and aspirations for the future.
We hope this visit will leave a lasting impression on them.