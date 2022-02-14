Over 500 fines handed out to drivers parking illegally outside schools in Harborough and across Leicestershire over the last 12 months

Cllr Ozzy O’Shea with a camera car

Over 500 fines have been handed out to drivers parking illegally outside the gates of schools in Harborough and across Leicestershire over the last 12 months.

Some 501 civil penalty notices were slapped on school run offenders for putting the safety of pupils and students at risk, the county council said today.

The £70 fines have been dished out over the last year by the county council’s two electric camera enforcement cars.

The special high-tech cars patrol 167 schools in Harborough and throughout Leicestershire at picking up and dropping off times on a regular basis.

Schools with persistent safety concerns are patrolled more frequently to try and improve driver behaviour as the council cracks down on bad parking.

“Between January 2021 and January 2022, some 501 penalties were issued to the keepers of vehicles parked on school ‘keep clear’ markings across the whole county.

“This number is substantially up on previous years.

“Using automatic number plate recognition technology (ANPR), the cars collect the necessary evidence to issue a £70 Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) where an offence takes place,” said the local authority.

“The cars are equipped with an intelligent enforcement system that uses GPS to recognise where restrictions begin and end as the vehicle is driven though a restriction zone.

“All funds generated are put towards running the camera cars.”

Cllr Ozzy O’Shea, the council’s cabinet member for highways, transportation and flooding, said: “We know that parking around certain schools in the council is a long-running issue for parents, children and teachers and would encourage everyone to park safely and considerately.

“As these figures show, we will penalise those who park dangerously or without care for others - handing out almost two fines for every school day in the last year.

“When on the school run, consider using different ways to travel such as walking or cycling if you can to help relieve this problem and contribute towards the greener county we’re all aiming for,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“If you do need to drive, please remember to park safely and with care and consideration.”

School ‘keep clear’ markings (zig zags) are set up to keep the space outside of schools free from parked vehicles so that children can be seen more easily when crossing the road.

“The first priority on the roads around schools is the safety of children,” insisted the council.