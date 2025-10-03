NWSLC employer partners BAM and Bleckmann shortlisted for T Level Regional Awards

Two leading employers working in partnership with North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) have been shortlisted for the T Level Regional Awards, part of the National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards 2025.

BAM and Bleckmann have both been recognised for the outstanding support they provide to T Level students, offering high-quality, real-world industry placements that help young people prepare for their future careers.

The awards celebrate the achievements of exceptional apprentices, T Level students and the employers who help bring technical education to life through meaningful industry engagement. For NWSLC, the recognition of both employers is a testament to the strength of its industry partnerships and the college’s commitment to delivering a future-ready workforce.

BAM in the Midlands has played a crucial role in supporting students on the T Level in Engineering and Manufacturing, hosting seven learners to date. The company’s tailored approach ensures that student placements are directly aligned with their curriculum, providing access to a broad range of projects including sustainability-focused builds, charity initiatives and high-profile regional developments. Learners gain hands-on experience using industry-standard software, engage in CPD opportunities and are introduced to a variety of roles across BAM’s supply chain and subcontractors.

BAM – NWSLC students on site

Since 2022, BAM in the Midlands has supported 59 T Level learners, with most progressing into apprenticeships, direct employment or higher education.

“We see T Levels as a vital part of our future workforce pipeline,” said Phil Eves, Social Sustainability Manager at BAM Construction in the Midlands. “These placements allow us to see each learner’s potential and help them develop skills and confidence. The feedback from students has been excellent and we continuously adapt our approach to make the experience as innovative as possible.”

Meanwhile, Bleckmann, a global logistics and supply chain management company, has been shortlisted for its work with Digital T Level students, who are placed in the company’s Business Intelligence department. Students work on real-world projects, developing digital, analytical and soft skills such as presentation and teamwork. They are given the opportunity to lead initiatives and interact with project managers and stakeholders, gaining exposure to the full operation of a major logistics business.

Bleckmann has designed its placement model to serve as a benchmark for other employers, offering structured support from onboarding through to project completion. The company has seen first-hand how students grow in confidence – often arriving shy and reserved and leaving capable of presenting to senior leadership.

NWSLC T-Level students

“We’re passionate about supporting local education and helping students see the wide range of careers available in logistics,” said Nicola McCluskey, HR Business Partner at Bleckmann.

“Our placements give learners real-world tools and experiences and we’re proud of the impact we’ve had so far. As we expand across the region, we’re excited to grow our involvement further.”

Ian French, UK BI Manager at Bleckmann, added: “T Levels help us identify emerging talent early and students leave with a real insight into digital operations. We’re building a future workforce that understands both the technical and interpersonal demands of modern business.”

Regional winners of the awards will be announced at ceremonies taking place in October, with national finalists going forward to the awards finale in London on 26 November 2025.

NWSLC Principal and Chief Executive Marion Plant OBE said: “We are incredibly proud of BAM Construction and Bleckmann for being shortlisted for these highly regarded awards. Both employers have made a real and lasting impact on our students, offering them life-changing experiences that go far beyond the classroom. This recognition highlights the power of strong employer-college partnerships in shaping the workforce of tomorrow.”

NWSLC offers T Levels in a wide range of subject areas including business, computing, engineering and manufacturing, digital and gaming, media, childcare, health and social care and education. Through collaborations with industry partners like BAM and Bleckmann, the college continues to lead the way in providing high-quality technical education.

For more information on T Levels and partnership opportunities with NWSLC, visit: www.nwslc.ac.uk