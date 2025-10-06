New school teaching block planned for extra 150 students at Welland Park Academy in Harborough

A new teaching block for scores of extra students is in the pipeline for Welland Park Academy.

Martin Towers has put the plans forward for the Market Harborough secondary school.

Documents submitted to Harborough District Council for consideration describe the school as “popular and oversubscribed”. They state that the school is required to accommodate an additional 150 students over the next five years.

If the plan is approved, an existing temporary block will be demolished to make way for additional sport and outdoor play space. The application states that the existing school buildings are “currently lacking sufficient teaching space and parking for staff”.

They comprise several blocks of various ages, with a mixture of extensions built over time. The most recent addition was the new sports hall built in 2022, according to the documents.

A new building was decided upon after opportunities to improve or expand existing facilities to accommodate needs going forward had been exhausted, the planning application stated. The new build will be located to the east of the main building, and will have “general teaching classrooms with offices, stores and toilets”.

The proposal includes a canopy to provide a “sheltered route” between the buildings. The new teaching block will have a flat roof with solar panels installed, the application states, and the existing car park will be replaced with one to the east and one to the west of the site.

According to a flood risk assessment, it is unlikely that the site will experience surface flooding, the application states.

The application is open for consultation until Monday, October 13.

A decision is due to be made on the plans by Friday, December 12.