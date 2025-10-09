New playground equipment set to make children healthier and happier

Children at Ridgeway Primary Academy are full of smiles, following the installation of new play equipment, thanks to a grant from Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity and in-school fundraising activities.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school, located on the north-side of the town, has welcomed the building of a new climbing frame, activity blocks complete with tunnel and ramp, large sand pit and playground markings, along with AstroTurf safety matting. Designed for the children in its Early Years and Key Stage 1 classes to use daily, the new equipment was chosen to help build up core strength and allow greater physical play at break and lunch times.

Commenting on the new playground, Mrs Applebee, the newly appointed headteacher of Ridgeway said "We are thrilled with this new equipment for our Early Years and KS1 children to use. The school already has extensive outdoor grounds including a sensory garden, fully sustainable outdoor classroom and a forest school area. This is a wonderful addition to our outdoor spaces, and I know that it will bring our children a lot of joy in the coming years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is lots of research to show how children with good core strength make better learners over time. They are able to sit for longer and concentrate just that little bit more, so by having this kind of equipment at school, we can really support our children’s physical development alongside their education – making them happier and healthier learners which is just fantastic. We are incredibly grateful to the charity for all their help and support.”

Children from Ridgeway Primary Academy enjoy their new play equipment

The school surveyed parents and pupils asking what equipment they’d most like to see in the playground and the majority asked for a climbing frame, with an obstacle course coming in close second. Based on these responses, and with money available, the new play space was designed. The school will also be opening the equipment up to local nurseries who would like their children to come and play, and they have plans to hold parent and toddler drop-ins during the spring and summer terms.

For further information on Ridgeway Primary Academy or to book a tour to visit the school, please visit www.ridgewayprimary.org.uk