New climbing frame fitted at Harborough primary school

Pupils at a primary school in Market Harborough are now having even more fun after having a new climbing frame fitted.

About 400 youngsters at Little Bowden Primary School on Scotland Road have had to wait a fair while to get the new equipment set up in the playground.

But after two years of fundraising and delays due to wood supply shortages the climbing kit has now been fitted.

“It has been specially designed for the Key Stage 1 playground and the children are loving it.

“The equipment was funded by the Little Bowden PTA and the school which raised money throughout lockdown through a series of events such as a Virtual Fun Run, Film Nights and Dress Down Days,” said teacher Vicki Brennan.