Mulberry Homes helps renovate primary school playground with £1,000 donation

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes has donated £1,000 to help improve the playground of a primary school in Bitteswell, on the outskirts of Lutterworth.

St Mary’s CofE Primary School is located just over one mile away from Mulberry Homes’ Kingsbury Park development, and the school’s PTA, Friends of Bitteswell School (FOBS) is raising funds to renovate the school playground.

FOBS’ main goal is to see the playground be improved and extended, to give the children more choice, in a welcoming environment, to help them learn and develop. Porous tarmac will be used for better drainage and the existing trees and grass areas will be protected.

The project will be delivered in phases and Mulberry Homes’ contribution will assist with phase one.

l-r - Dawn Paterson, PTA Chairperson; Katie Hewitt, PTA Treasurer and Ellie Duval, Marketing Assistant at Mulberry Homes

Dawn Paterson, PTA Chairperson, said: “We were absolutely delighted that Mulberry Homes had chosen to support our small charity. Any donations we receive are a massive help to us as a PTA at a village school of only 106 pupils. We are a group of eight parents who hold fundraising events to provide extra resources for the school and renovating the playground is the single largest project we have taken on in FOBS history. Any donations will go a long way to help us achieve our goal of raising £136,000.”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “Some of the families living at our Kingsbury Park development have children who attend St Mary’s CofE Primary School, so it was a no brainer for us to support FOBS with their mission of providing pupils with a new, bigger playground.

“We hope our £1,000 contribution is a huge help and wish FOBS the best of luck with the project.”

The donation to FOBS comes as part of the homebuilder’s Community Chest initiative, in which charities and public organisations local to Mulberry Homes’ developments are invited to apply to receive a one-off donation of up to £1,000.

For more information on FOBS, head to https://www.stmarysbitteswell.uk/friends-of-bitteswell-school-fobs/.