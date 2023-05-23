MP welcomes Government funding to improve school buildings in the Harborough district

News you can trust since 1854
South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa has welcomed over £450million of Government funding for school buildings – including two in the Harborough district.
Published 23rd May 2023
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:17 BST
The Government announced that its Condition Improvement Funding will be distributed among some 860 academies, sixth form colleges and voluntary aided schools.

Among those to receive this funding are Lutterworth College and Ullesthorpe Church of England Primary School.

Mr Costa said: “It is hugely important that all schools have access to high-quality learning and this funding will ensure that teachers, pupils, and staff can continue to learn and work in comfortable spaces."

The latest announcement follows on from the 239 new school buildings confirmed in December as part of the 10-year Schools Rebuilding Programme, with 400 out of 500 schools and sixth forms selected for rebuilds within the programme.

The funding will also help six more Leicestershire-based schools in Mr Costa’s constituency.

