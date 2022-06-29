MP grilled by parliamentary pupils during visit to primary school in Swinford

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa was grilled by parliamentary pupils when he visited Swinford Church of England Primary School.

Mr Costa was quizzed by youngsters on the school’s own Parliament after dropping in to the village school.

The Conservative MP also met headteacher Edy O’Connor as he was questioned about his job as an MP.

“One of the very best parts of my job as Member of Parliament is visiting the excellent schools in South Leicestershire - and my time spent at Swinford CofE Primary School was certainly no exception.

“I faced a few tough questions from Swinford’s Parliament who do a terrific job in representing their fellow students, with two pupils elected from each year group.

“I was delighted to see democracy alive and well at this brilliant primary school,” said Mr Costa.

“I would also like to really thank Mr O’Connor, Swinford’s fantastic headteacher, who continues to do excellent work for pupils at the school.”