Meadowdale Primary School children enjoy digger visit to school, courtesy of Davidsons Homes and DTC

Local housebuilder Davidsons Homes, alongside contractor DTC Construction, brought the vehicle on a special trip to the school on Tuesday 12th March, surprising the children with goodie bags, their own high-vis jackets and hard hats.

The children were able to get an insight into what life on a construction site could be like, sitting inside the digger and pretend they were part of the building industry. The excited students couldn’t wait to get closer to the vehicle, which had been driven up from Davidsons Homes’ site off Kettering Road in Little Bowden.

Ray Whitmore, Contracts Manager for Davidsons South, said: “The weather on the day changed our plans a little – but even grey skies and storm clouds couldn’t stop us getting a digger to Meadowdale Primary School, to surprise the children and let them have an insight into life in the construction industry as part of British Science Week.

“We were also able to tell them a little more about the science and technology behind building homes, as well as letting them sit on the digger and have a go on the controls.”

Darren Coyne from DTC Construction arranged goodie bags for the children and was instrumental in getting the digger to the school, despite extremely bad weather on the day.

Darren said: “It was an absolute delight to see the students’ happy faces as they saw the digger turn up at the school. We’re really pleased to have been part of the day, and to have been able to give the children some extra treats to help them remember the experience.”