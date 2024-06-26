Meadowdale children get ready, as their ‘big build’ gets the go-ahead
Meadowdale Primary School, which is home to nearly 400 children aged 4-11, has been looking to replace two out-dated mobile classrooms for several years. Thanks to a successful bidding process earlier in the year, the countdown to the ‘big build’ can now begin, with work set to start in the autumn term.
The single-story design, which has been drawn up by architects YMD Boon, will feature four classrooms, an intervention space, toilets and have its own playground, as well as a sedum roof; helping to remove CO2 from the atmosphere whilst also teaching the children about green buildings and eco-initiatives.
Speaking of the new building, Liz Martin, Head Teacher at Meadowdale said, “We are so thrilled that our plans for a new Key Stage 1 block have finally been given the go-ahead. This space will be purpose built and designed with the needs of the staff and pupils in mind, ensuring they have the space and facilities to not only to teach and learn, but also to thrive. Earlier in the year, our Year 1 children were visited by a large digger as part of STEM Week, courtesy of Davidsons Homes, so we know how excited they’ll be when the new construction team move on site. We’re sure there will be lots of role play with hard hats and high vis jackets in the months to come!”
The mobile classrooms, which currently house the school’s Key Stage 1 children, were only ever designed to be a temporary measure, and the school has been working hard to secure the Department for Education Condition Improvement Funding and planning permissions for over 3 years.
Continuing, Liz said, “At the moment, the new block doesn’t have a name, so we will be asking the children to come up with suggestions before putting it to a vote. The name Meadowdale was chosen in a similar way and so it feels right to continue this tradition. We’re excited for this new chapter in the school’s development and cannot wait to break ground in the autumn.”
The school has spent the last few weeks showing the plans to its families and neighbours at Elizabeth Place, gaining positive feedback and praise for its sympathetic design. For further information on the school please visit www.meadowdale.info
