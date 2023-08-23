Market Harborough woman heads to Downing Street to represent those with autism

Anna Kennedy and Olivia Slatter outside Downing Street

A Market Harborough woman has represented those with autism at a round table in Downing Street.

Olivia Slatter visited 10 Downing Street and spoke up in front of ministers to raise awareness of the lack of education and discrimination in education and the workplace.

The 25-year-old said she found the experience of travelling to London overwhelming, but was met by autism charity founder Anna Kennedy off the train and made it to 10 Downing Street to speak to education minister Gillian Keegan.

Anna Kennedy and Olivia Slatter with other representatives and ministers outside Downing Street

She spoke about her experiences in a bid to get more support for those with the disorder.

Olivia said: “My education failed due to lack of understanding within the education system. Teachers don't know nor are equipped to deal with people on the autistic spectrum.

“The stem projects need to provide further government funding for lower-funded education and as someone who didn't have the opportunity to study astronomy, nor IT or most of the stem projects.”

Olivia added that every child deserves an opportunity for equal education, and autism needs to be spotted earlier than the age of six, as that is the prime of their education.

Olivia was not diagnosed until she was 21-years-old and says it left her in a difficult position leaving school with limited GCSEs after being kicked out of education.

She says there was abuse by teachers and students for being different, which happened because the teacher did not recognise lack of social understanding was an autistic trait.

She also says finding employment has been difficult and she has also been left homeless.

Olivia told the Mail: “Like many other autistic individuals, 85 per cent of us are unemployed and 15 per cent of us are either in an underpaid role or overqualified for their role.

“Due to the lack of education, and sufficient understanding within the workplace, and higher education, I have been left homeless.”

Further responses are set to be received from Downing Street and the education minister.