Market Harborough primary school takes tough measures to combat surge of Covid cases

A raft of tough new measures are being implemented at a primary school in Market Harborough in a bid to combat a surge of Covid cases among pupils.

Meadowdale Primary School is working closely with Leicestershire’s Local Health Protection Team as rising numbers of children and local people test positive for the coronavirus.

Cleaning has been stepped up, bubbles reimposed and windows opened to ventilate classrooms in an attempt to tackle the virus outbreak.

The Meadowdale Road school, which has about 350 youngsters aged from 4-11, has been in daily contact with the special health unit over the last few days.

“Meadowdale Primary School is working closely with Leicestershire’s Local Health Protection Team (LHPT) to manage the impact of high numbers of Covid cases in the school and the local area.

“With the support of the team’s public health specialists, the school is following the guidance outlined in the local authority’s Outbreak Management Plan.

“Staff are implementing measures such as re-introducing bubbles, conducting enhanced cleaning, ventilating classrooms, moving PE outdoors where possible and limiting performances and visits.

“Staff are wearing masks in communal areas and testing regularly,” said the Learn Academies Trust school.

“Parents are being kept informed about the situation and advised about what action they need to take.

“All Learn-AT schools have taken the safety of pupils and staff very seriously throughout the pandemic.

“They work in close partnership with local public health officials and follow government guidance carefully.