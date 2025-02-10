Market Harborough CE Academy delighted with latest Ofsted report

Thrilled with the schools fantastics Ofsted result!

Market Harborough CE Academy has successfully maintained the high standards identified in its previous inspection, as confirmed by their latest Ofsted report following an inspection on 7th and 8th January 2025.

The school, which is part of Learn Academies Trust, was praised for its ambitious and engaging curriculum, which provides a strong foundation for academic achievement, particularly in core subjects such as English and Mathematics. Pupils were noted for their enthusiasm towards learning, and that they enjoyed the wide range of enriching experiences offered, including residential trips, arts, sports, and outdoor learning opportunities.

The inspection highlighted that pupils at the academy consistently achieve well, with the school’s focus on reading, vocabulary development, and phonics identified as particularly effective. Staff provide tailored support to ensure that all pupils, including those with special educational needs (SEND), are supported to achieve their best. Pupils were also praised for their good behaviour, respect for others, and for making a positive contribution to the school community through roles such as the well-being team and fundraising initiatives.

The report also emphasised the school’s effective leadership under Co-Headteachers, Emma Tayler and Mark North, along with the strong governance provided by Learn-AT. Their continuous efforts to improve were noted and their work in promoting pupil well-being and safeguarding was also recognised as a key strength.

Emma Tayler commented: "We are delighted with the outcome of this inspection, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, pupils, and the wider school community. While we are proud of the continued success and growth at Market Harborough Church of England Academy, we remain committed to ensuring that every child is supported to reach their full potential."

Jane Jones, CEO at Learn Academies Trust, added: "We are grateful to Ofsted for their rigorous inspection of Market Harborough CE Academy. The school is in a very strong place to provide for the individual educational and personal needs of the delightful pupils who attend, ensuring, as best we can, that they reach their potential in the primary phase and move on to secondary schools feeling confident and excited for their future education and keen to explore further, with energy and ambition, the opportunities open to them. A huge congratulations to the school’s community on this well-earned recognition."