Major £5.3m extension project carried out in a Harborough District village school

The ambitious scheme at Fleckney Church of England Primary School has been bankrolled by Section 106 cash from housebuilders as well as Department for Education Basic Needs funding.

The school’s bold new addition features six new classrooms for pupils in years 5 and 6 - and the school hall has also been extended.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien went along to the official opening and blessing of the impressive new building.

Representatives from Leicestershire County Council Children & Family Services, Leicester Diocesan Board of Education, Fleckney Parish Council and local churches also attended the special event.

Honorary Assistant Bishop Robert Freeman from the Leicester Diocese blessed the new building and said prayers for the future of the school.

Members of the School Council and Year 6 pupils gathered round Mr Freeman as he cut the ribbon to mark the official opening.

Year 6 pupils then gave all the visitors a tour of the new building and classrooms.

The official party then enjoyed tea and cakes in the school hall, served by members of Fleckney School Association.

Looking forward, the demand for school places in Fleckney is set to rocket as many more families move into the Harborough district village.

The number of pupils at the school has already climbed from 388 to 430 over the last two years.