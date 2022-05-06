Lutterworth school welcomes £1,000 donation towards new play equipment

The £1,000 donation will help fund a brand-new 10-station trim trial and play area surfacing.

The parent teacher association at a Lutterworth school has been handed £1,000 by housebuilder Mulberry Homes.

The cash has been donated to The Friends of John Wycliffe Primary School PTA.

The group stages regular fundraising events to provide new equipment and resources to the school, based on Moorbarns Lane, Lutterworth.

The £1,000 donation will help fund a brand-new 10-station trim trial and play area surfacing.

The school’s PTA has been battling to raise the money to pay for the scheme since 2019.

Sarah Read, a representative of The Friends of John Wycliffe Primary School PTA, said: “The children have been waiting a few years now for new, modern and exciting play equipment, which will be enjoyable and challenging at the same time.

“The donation will ensure that the pupils and other local groups will benefit from this for years to come.”

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have made this contribution to The Friends of John Wycliffe Primary School PTA, helping them to improve the school’s playground facilities.

“This group does great work in supporting the school and ensuring their children get the best education possible - and that’s something we at Mulberry Homes can get behind,” she said.

“We hope the children have lots of fun in their new play area.”

As part of The Mulberry Community Chest, charities and public organisations are invited to apply to receive a one-off donation of £1 to £1,000.