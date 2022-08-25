Lutterworth High School celebrates impressive GCSE results

Students celebrated impressive results

Students at Lutterworth High School have celebrated impressive GCSE results.

They collected their grades from the college this morning.

It was the first year national exams returned after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Among top results were Amelie Dixon and Yehya Ahmed who both achieved eight Grade 9s, Luke Stevens achieved six Grade 9s and Darcey List achieved five Grade 9s.

Headteacher Mr Kirby said: “I am incredibly proud of this group of students and how well they have achieved in their examinations. There were a lot of very happy young people and parents this morning.

"On behalf of the staff, I wish all of the students the very best on the next stage of their educational journey. I would like to thank parents for their support and the staff who went above and beyond to help the students achieve these superb results.”