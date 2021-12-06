Lubenham schoolchildren’s memories of living through life in 2021 have been buried in a time capsule

Lubenham Primary School pupils bury the time capsule at Lubenham View, watched by head of school Susan Foster, teacher Chris Gordon, and Davidsons Homes’ sales manager Kelly Cooper-Velthinjsen

Schoolchildren’s memories of living through life in 2021 have been buried in a time capsule at a Market Harborough housing development – ready for future generations to uncover.

Davidsons Homes invited pupils from Lubenham Primary School to take part in a project sharing their experiences of living through the pandemic.

The children filled a time capsule with memorabilia including letters written by the pupils, as well as other school mementos, before burying the container at the Lubenham View development off Lubenham Hill.

Susan Foster, head of school at Lubenham Primary School, said: “The children have really enjoyed being a part of Davidsons Homes’ time capsule project and spending time imagining what a person in the future might want to know about life in 2021.

“They enjoyed writing letters explaining how the pandemic has affected their lives. They also collected items that portray these special times, such as pictures of what our school looks like, what our uniform looks like, as well as a newspaper of the day, and included these in the time capsule.

“The project concluded with a visit to the development to bury the capsule, with our school children representing us.”