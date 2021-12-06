Lubenham schoolchildren’s memories of living through life in 2021 have been buried in a time capsule
They filled a time capsule with memorabilia including letters written by the pupils, as well as other school mementos
Schoolchildren’s memories of living through life in 2021 have been buried in a time capsule at a Market Harborough housing development – ready for future generations to uncover.
Davidsons Homes invited pupils from Lubenham Primary School to take part in a project sharing their experiences of living through the pandemic.
The children filled a time capsule with memorabilia including letters written by the pupils, as well as other school mementos, before burying the container at the Lubenham View development off Lubenham Hill.
Susan Foster, head of school at Lubenham Primary School, said: “The children have really enjoyed being a part of Davidsons Homes’ time capsule project and spending time imagining what a person in the future might want to know about life in 2021.
“They enjoyed writing letters explaining how the pandemic has affected their lives. They also collected items that portray these special times, such as pictures of what our school looks like, what our uniform looks like, as well as a newspaper of the day, and included these in the time capsule.
“The project concluded with a visit to the development to bury the capsule, with our school children representing us.”
Simon Tyler, sales director at Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “We hope the project provided a fulfilling experience for the pupils who took part, and we look forward to future generations uncovering the capsule later down the line and learning about the extraordinary times that we’ve been living in.”