Lubenham primary school kickstarts fundraising appeal to build new pond and wildlife area

Sandy Baker, sales manager of Davidsons Homes (left), with Jo Cole, pond project co-ordinator (right), and pupils from Lubenham All Saints CE Primary School.

A Lubenham All Saints CE Primary School has kickstarted a fundraising appeal to build a new pond and wildlife area in its school grounds.

Davidsons Homes, which is building nearby at Lubenham View in Market Harborough, has donated £500 to help get the project off the ground.

The space is set to include a pond dipping platform, wildflower area and seating for quiet reflection among nature.

The estimated cost of the project is £10,000 which the school aims to fund through a range of fundraising activities, including a sponsored costume walk and wildlife dress-up day.

Sue Foster, head of school, said: “A few years ago, as part of the redevelopment of our Reception and Year 1 outdoor area, we sadly had to lose our school pond, so we are really excited to be developing a brand-new pond and wildlife area in the school grounds. We have had some amazing plans drawn up by the Wildlife Trust and are really excited to get started on this project.

“The new pond area will create diverse habitats that will support an array of wildlife. It will also provide a range of learning opportunities for pupils, giving them first-hand experience of nature and ecosystems, which will support many areas of the curriculum. There are also the obvious benefits to health and mental wellbeing that being outside brings."

Simon Tyler, sales director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “We are really pleased to have worked with Lubenham Primary School again on this valuable project, and it is a pleasure to have helped the school get one step closer to its fundraising target.

“The new pond will be an asset to the school as it will be a haven for wildlife and also provide a variety of hands-on learning opportunities for the children.”

A crowd funding page will be set up in the near future to help the school meet its fundraising goal.