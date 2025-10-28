Loughborough Grammar School students scale new heights for Rainbows Hospice

Asher, year 8 student, was one of the students to complete the abseil

Ten courageous pupils from Loughborough Grammar School, part of Loughborough Schools Foundation, have taken on a daring abseil challenge to raise funds for Rainbows Hospice.

The event, held at Derby Cathedral on Saturday 25th October, saw students climb 189 steps to the roof and descend from the historic 212ft tower – all in the name of supporting Leicestershire’s only hospice for children and young people. The boys, aged between 12 and 14, collectively raised more than £1373 through donations, helping Rainbows continue its vital work providing care and support to families across the East Midlands.

The abseil is one of Rainbows’ flagship fundraising events, offering thrill-seekers the chance to take in stunning views across Derby while making a meaningful difference. The two-day event this year also saw the addition of live music, food and entertainment, allowing participants to relax and enjoy the atmosphere following their daring attempts.

Dr Jamie Webb, head of house Davys and chemistry teacher at Loughborough Grammar School, said: “We are incredibly proud of the boys who took on this challenge with such enthusiasm and courage. Supporting Rainbows is a cause close to the hearts of many within our school community, and this event provided a wonderful opportunity for our students to show leadership, teamwork and compassion outside the classroom. Their efforts truly reflect the values we strive to instil at the school and across the foundation.”

Gary Farnfield, community fundraising manager at Rainbows, said: “We are so grateful to the students and staff at Loughborough Grammar School for their amazing support. Every pound raised helps us to provide specialist care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions, as well as emotional support for their families. Taking on an over 200-foot abseil is no small feat, and the boys should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved.”

Asher, one of the year 8 pupils who participated in the event, said: “I’m really thrilled to have taken part in the abseil, it was a great challenge and I’m proud of us all for completing it. It’s for a great cause, and every little bit helps makes a difference.”

The Foundation places a strong emphasis on character development and community involvement alongside academic excellence, encouraging students to make a positive impact both locally and beyond.