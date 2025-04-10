Local primary schools raise hundreds for charity with Busking Event

Children from South Kilworth Primary CE School and St. Andrew's CE Primary School sing for charity.

Six local primary schools from across the Harborough district, with support from local artists Alex Liptrot & Deiah Marie and The Dolce Sisters, joined together to raise nearly £700 for Cancer Research UK, on Friday 4th April, through an all-day Busking Event.

The event, which took place outside Harborough Market, saw over 150 pupils perform to crowds of up to 80 people at a time. The children, all from Learn Academies Trust schools, sang a mixture of pop songs and traditional hymns along with solos and duets from musicals; while their classmates played Taiko drums, brass instruments, cellos, guitars, flutes, recorders and more.

Speaking of the Busking Event, Steve Roddy, Director of Education for Learn-AT said, “Every year our children vote for a Charity of the Year and this year they chose Cancer Research UK. Over the school year we aim to raise as much money as possible through a variety of events, and thanks to our incredible children with their huge musical talents, plus their teachers’ enthusiasm for the arts, we were able to create this event.

“The schools took it in turns to perform for up to 45 minutes each, and were supported by the wonderful talents of Alex, Deiah and the Dolce Sisters, which meant they were able to sing and entertain for 5 hours straight. The atmosphere was just brilliant and the crowds loved the variety of songs and musical talent on show, evidenced by how generous they were with their donations.”

Crowds enjoying Meadowdale Primary School's performance

Joining in the fun, were Church Langton CE Primary School, Great Bowden Academy, Meadowdale Primary School, Lubenham All Saints CE Primary School, South Kilworth CE Primary School and St. Andrew’s CE Primary School, North Kilworth.

Continuing, Steve said, “We’d like to say a very big thank you to Harborough Market for allowing us to busk and to Brickwork Studio and Creative Harborough for their technical support and loan of a PA system. It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying the children’s performances and we know the children had the best day.”

If anyone would still like to donate to support Cancer Research UK, the online giving page can be found via https://shorturl.at/bMDFl

​