Little Bowden School celebrates the Year of the Dragon

The Year of the Dragon was celebrated with the children through fan dancing, singing traditional songs and making their own Chinese lanterns. Mrs Klimowicz, the Modern Language Lead organised the event and said ‘Thanks to the amazing relationship with the Chinese Institute, we continue to have the opportunity of not just teaching Mandarin but allowing the children to see and experience, hands-on, a variety of different cultural practices.’

The Headteacher, Mr Brannigan, said ‘The day has been both fun and educational, and my thanks must go to Mrs Klimowicz, our Mandarin teacher, Taoshaung Wen, and to the Director of the Chinese Institute at DMU, Andrea Gu. They, along with the Chinese students, have bought so much to today’s event.’

Children at Little Bowden have been learning Mandarin from Reception to Year 6. The Confucius Institute has been working with the school for over 10 years.