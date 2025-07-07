Little Bowden Primary celebrates Platinum School Games Mark success

Little Bowden Primary School is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Platinum School Games Mark Award for the 2024/25 academic year—a shining achievement that reflects its unwavering dedication to sport, competition and community engagement.

The School Games Mark, a Government-led award scheme facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust and launched in 2012, recognises schools for their outstanding commitment to the development of sporting competition within school and beyond. Earning the Platinum level—the highest accolade—is a testament to years of consistent and enthusiastic effort across all areas of school sport.

As part of the rigorous application process, the school demonstrated excellence in participation, competition, sports leadership and club engagement.

Headteacher, Brendan Brannigan, shared his pride: “This is an incredible milestone for our school. The Platinum Award reflects the hard work, spirit and passion of every pupil, staff member and volunteer who has championed sport and physical activity in our community. I’m enormously proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

School Games Mark Platinum Award

PE Lead, Callum Morris, who led the successful application, added: “This recognition means the world to us. It’s the result of years of commitment, from running after-school clubs to organising inclusive competitions for every age group. Seeing our pupils grow in confidence and teamwork through sport has been the greatest reward. Thank you to Hussein Khan and the team at South Leicestershire School Sport Partnership who have continually supported us to ensure we have excellent opportunities for all children at our school.”

The school now joins an elite group of institutions nationwide to hold Platinum status, standing as a beacon of excellence in school sport.

Little Bowden Primary looks forward to building on this success and has its sights set on renewing its Platinum status in 2026. For now, though, it’s time to celebrate a job incredibly well done.

Congratulations, Team Little Bowden!