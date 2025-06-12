Leicestershire businesswoman inspires the next generation of digital leaders in schools across the UK

Leicestershire-based businesswoman, author, and social media marketing expert Estelle Keeber is making a national impact—one school visit at a time.

From relying on foodbanks as a single mum in Leicester to being featured by Forbes for building one of the fastest-growing women's networks in the world, Estelle’s journey is not just inspirational—it’s transformational. Today, she’s using her story and expertise to empower children across the UK, delivering workshops and talks in both primary and secondary schools that blend digital safety, employability, and creativity.

Estelle, founder of social media consultancy Immortal Monkey, has become a sought-after speaker for schools wanting to broaden students’ career aspirations and digital literacy. Drawing from her own lived experience, she shows pupils that success isn’t about where you start—it’s about where you choose to go.

Her impact has been felt in classrooms from her home county of Leicestershire to the wider UK, and feedback from educators has been glowing.

“Many thanks to Estelle for engaging in Coventry Primary Aspirations Week 2025. This event is all about broadening horizons and aspirations for primary-aged pupils in our city and your experience and expertise brought a dimension that was much appreciated by pupils and their teachers,” said Martin Ledgard, Senior Advisor for Education Improvement at Coventry City Council. “She went over and above the ask and played more than her part in creating such a successful day in school.”

Estelle has delivered talks ranging from ‘What is Success?’ to workshops on the digital footprint and employability, helping students explore real career opportunities in social media, marketing, and content creation. As more children dream of becoming influencers, Estelle provides a grounded and empowering view of how social media can be used positively and productively.

Evidence supports the power of external speakers in schools. Research from Education and Employers shows that young people who hear from employers and role models like Estelle are significantly more likely to stay in education and earn more in their future careers. Seeing someone who has turned adversity into achievement boosts not only career awareness but also student self-worth—especially among those from underrepresented or disadvantaged backgrounds.

Her sessions are described as “authentic, inspiring, and deeply motivational.”

Students at Leicester College enjoyed a session with Estelle as part of their Enterprise qualification.

“Her willingness to share her own journey made her message even more powerful,” said Clare Boot of Kestrel Mead Primary School in Leicester. “Since Estelle’s visit, we’ve noticed a real buzz among the students. Many have been talking about new goals and are more curious about digital careers.”

Anna Wilson from Harris Church of England Primary added, “Estelle provided valuable insights into the wide range of opportunities in social media and digital careers—far beyond what many students had previously imagined.”

Estelle Keeber isn’t just a digital expert—she’s a local success story showing young people that anything is possible. From her Leicestershire base, she’s building bridges between education and the ever-evolving digital world.

To book Estelle for a school visit or workshop, visit www.immortalmonkey.co.uk