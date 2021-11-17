Leicestershire author vividly brings First World War to life when he spoke to pupils at a Harborough school

Gary Toward, who was a teacher for over 33 years at six schools himself, spoke to students atWelland Park Academy on Welland Park Road.

A well-known Leicestershire author vividly brought the First World War to life when he popped in to a Market Harborough secondary school yesterday (Tuesday).

Gary Toward, who was a teacher for over 33 years at six schools himself, spoke to Year 9 students – aged 13-14 – at Welland Park Academy on Welland Park Road.

The former headteacher has written two books set during the Great War from 1914-1918 and is very passionate about the four-year conflict.

Students during their Remembrance event at Welland Park Academy

Gary showed fascinated pupils a rifle and hand grenade from the “war to end all wars” as he shared his intensive research, knowledge and insight with them.

The writer, keynote speaker and educational trainer also spoke to students about researching, writing, editing and publishing books.

Welland Park Academy head Julie McBrearty said: ‘We were delighted to welcome local author Gary to reinforce the extensive work we do at our school to celebrate the Armistice and reinforce our teaching of this period of history.

“Our whole school united last week as part of Remembrance.