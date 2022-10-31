Leicestershire adult numeracy project receives £3million funding boost

The numeracy project will see hundreds of adults' skills improved

An adult numeracy project has received a £3million funding boost.

The three-year programme which helps adults and business employees in Leicestershire improve their skills has received government funding.

National programme Multiply will be delivered locally after Leicestershire County Council submitted a plan to the Department for Education for funding.

The programme is designed to spread opportunity and level up the country and will see hundreds of free courses, wrap-around support and workshops delivered over the next three years. They will be available to adults who do not already have a GCSE grade C or higher in maths and need to improve their skills.

Leicestershire County Council adult and communities spokeswoman Cllr Christine Radford said:“Numeracy is a vital skill that has so many practical applications in everyday life, and boosting those numeracy skills improves lives.

“The £3m funding we have received from the government will allow us to roll out this important project, which will help to support people, communities and businesses. It will enable us to offer many more opportunities to level up the county.”

Multiply will be led by the county council’s Adult Learning Service, working with further education colleges and training providers, charitable and voluntary groups, and employers to deliver free numeracy courses and programmes throughout the county, to help people improve their numeracy skills.

Employers who could benefit from boosting their workforce’s skills will be able to work with the council and training providers to deliver bespoke courses tailored to the needs of their workforce.

