Leicestershire's 13 leading state secondary schools for 2024 - based on new GCSE performance figures

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott

Education writer

Published 11th Dec 2024, 12:17 BST

These schools are the county’s best of the best 🌟

Leicestershire parents are spoiled for choice when it comes to high-performing secondary schools.

The government’s brand new preliminary performance figures for state-funded secondary schools are out now, after delays due to “quality issues”. Using this data, we’ve created a league table ranking the top state secondary schools across the Leicester City and Leicestershire County council areas for the 2023/24 school year - based on their latest Progress 8 scores.

This is a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements, which demonstrates how well a secondary school’s pupils developed their academic skills compared to peers starting from similar primary schools nationwide. Any score above 0 is positive, and we’ve picked out the strongest performers - those with the highest ‘above average’ scores or better.

You can also check out the best-performing secondary schools across the East Midlands as a whole here.

We’ve also made sure that all schools included on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded government standards the last time the school was inspected.

Here are the 13 Leicestershire schools that came out on top:

Madani Girls’ School is an Islamic girls' secondary school in Leicester, which shares a site with Madani Boys School. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an outstanding Progress 8 score of 1.14 - earning it a firm place in the ‘well above average’ band.

1. Madani Girls’ School

Madani Girls’ School is an Islamic girls' secondary school in Leicester, which shares a site with Madani Boys School. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an outstanding Progress 8 score of 1.14 - earning it a firm place in the ‘well above average’ band. | Google

Photo Sales
Rushey Mead is another secondary school in Leicester, formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a Progress 8 score of 0.90 - in the ‘well above average’ band.

2. Rushey Mead Academy

Rushey Mead is another secondary school in Leicester, formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a Progress 8 score of 0.90 - in the ‘well above average’ band. | Google

Photo Sales
This is a secondary school in the Leicestershire town of Market Bosworth. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an excellent Progress 8 score of 0.84 - marking it as ‘well above average’.

3. The Market Bosworth School

This is a secondary school in the Leicestershire town of Market Bosworth. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an excellent Progress 8 score of 0.84 - marking it as ‘well above average’. | Google

Photo Sales
Soar Valley College is a secondary academy in Leicester, formerly rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.74.

4. Soar Valley College

Soar Valley College is a secondary academy in Leicester, formerly rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.74. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsLeicestershireSecondary school pupilsGCSEsBoostParents
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice