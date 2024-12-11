Leicestershire parents are spoiled for choice when it comes to high-performing secondary schools.

The government’s brand new preliminary performance figures for state-funded secondary schools are out now, after delays due to “quality issues”. Using this data, we’ve created a league table ranking the top state secondary schools across the Leicester City and Leicestershire County council areas for the 2023/24 school year - based on their latest Progress 8 scores.

This is a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements, which demonstrates how well a secondary school’s pupils developed their academic skills compared to peers starting from similar primary schools nationwide. Any score above 0 is positive, and we’ve picked out the strongest performers - those with the highest ‘above average’ scores or better.

We’ve also made sure that all schools included on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded government standards the last time the school was inspected.

Here are the 13 Leicestershire schools that came out on top:

1 . Madani Girls’ School Madani Girls’ School is an Islamic girls' secondary school in Leicester, which shares a site with Madani Boys School. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an outstanding Progress 8 score of 1.14 - earning it a firm place in the ‘well above average’ band. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Rushey Mead Academy Rushey Mead is another secondary school in Leicester, formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a Progress 8 score of 0.90 - in the ‘well above average’ band. | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Market Bosworth School This is a secondary school in the Leicestershire town of Market Bosworth. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an excellent Progress 8 score of 0.84 - marking it as ‘well above average’. | Google Photo Sales