Leicester High School for Girls Introduces New Bus Route connecting Market Harborough

Leicester High School for Girls is delighted to announce the launch of its new bus route connecting Market Harborough to the School, located at 454 London Road in Knighton, Leicester.

This new transportation service for Leicester High School for Girls students, will offer a convenient and sustainable commuting option for those residing in Market Harborough, Kibworth, Great Glen, and Oadby. The service will commence at the end of February and continue throughout the academic year.

The introduction of this bus route is a significant milestone for Leicester High School for Girls, as it aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for students living in these areas. This initiative reflects its commitment to ensuring that every student has access to a high-quality education while minimising the logistical challenges of daily commute.

Notable features of this bus route include:

Sustainability Impact: Leicester High School for Girls acknowledges the importance of reducing traffic congestion and minimising the environmental footprint. This initiative contributes to a greener future by reducing the number of individual parent journeys.

Real-Time Tracking: Parents can now track the bus's real-time location and receive notifications when their child boards or disembarks the bus. This innovative feature offers peace of mind and enhances safety.

For more information about the bus route, including schedules, pick-up/drop-off locations, and pricing, please contact the School office on 0116 2705338 or visit the website.