Leicester Grammar School in Great Glen achieves excellent A level results

A level students at Leicester Grammar School, in Great Glen, have again achieved excellent results, with the second-highest proportion of A* grades (24%) and A*-B grades (82%) on record (outside 2020-22 pandemic years), and a 100 per cent pass-rate.

A level students at Leicester Grammar School, in Great Glen, have again achieved excellent results, with the second-highest proportion of A* grades (24 per cent) and A*-B grades (82 per cent) on record (outside 2020-22 pandemic years), and a 100 per cent pass-rate.

Thirty-seven of the 108-strong cohort achieved at least three grades at A* or A. Of its Oxbridge candidates, Jacob Inchley gained four grades at A* as well as two STEP ‘1’ scores, enabling him to pursue the highly competitive Mathematics course at Cambridge; he is also an outstanding cellist!

Other highly talented musicians this year include Vidhi Thakor, a flautist who will study Classics at Cambridge, and Jennifer Ewington, who plays principal trombone for Youth Brass 2000, the eight-times Youth National Champion Band, and who will take Medicine at Exeter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gargi Nisal’s four A* grades have earned her a place to study Computer Science at Warwick, where she will no doubt pursue her love of debating, while Evie Williams will thrive on Theology and Religion at Oxford. Aryan Patel’s four top grades have earned him a place on UCL’s Robotics and Artificial Intelligence course.

Toby Christison (Sport and Exercise Science, Nottingham), Diya Premkumar (Dentistry, King’s London) and Eleanor Wildman (Materials Science and Engineering, Manchester) were new to our Sixth Form two years ago and all succeeded in achieving straight A* grades. Toby is the doubles tennis partner of Theo Coats, who in April defeated the junior world number ‘3’ in a club match! Theo will be studying in the United States on a sports scholarship. Both were also part of our boys’ senior tennis team which was placed 12th nationally out of over 300 schools in the UK finals. Adam Lewis and Matthew Priddey in the meantime continue to Nestlé and Siemens, having won highly prized degree apprenticeships. Matthew has given excellent service to others as a Duke of Edinburgh Award Young Leader.

Headmaster John Watson said: “It is a huge privilege to watch our pupils grow through the school into such fine, caring and generous young adults with so much to give to the communities in which they will live. I congratulate them most warmly on their achievements in so many aspects of school life and am very grateful to all our staff for the inspiration and individual guidance which they have offered. It is always a great team effort, and I also thank our parents for their support as partners in their children’s education! We send our very best wishes to all candidates nationally as they plan their next steps.”