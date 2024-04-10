Kibworth Mead Academy rated Ofsted ‘good’ after dramatic turnaround

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ofsted inspectors visited Kibworth Mead Academy, part of The Mead Educational Trust, in February and rated it good in all categories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

The school was previously inspected in May 2022 and rated inadequate. Since then it has undergone a dramatic turnaround programme.

Inspectors said: “Leaders have a clear and ambitious vision for the school and are determined that pupils will succeed here.”

Principal Steve Piggot (right) with Kibworth Mead students celebrate their positive Ofsted outcome.

The report noted that parents were positive about the school, stating: “Parents and carers are positive about the education their children receive.”

One view shared by many was: “I cannot praise the staff more highly. They are communicative, supportive and have made my child’s experience of school a brilliant one. They have inspired my child to be the best he can be.”

Principal Steve Piggot said he was very pleased with the outcome. "The staff and students have put in a tremendous amount of hard work to make this a school that our whole community can be proud of. I’m delighted that inspectors recognised this.”

He added: “During the inspection we were incredibly proud of our students and how they demonstrated our values of ‘work hard, be kind and be proud’. The inspection team commented on how polite, friendly and well-mannered they were.”

Inspectors highlighted the “ambitious” curriculum and the wide range of activities, such as football, chess, a debate club, a dungeons and dragons club and a Warhammer club. They also noted the opportunities for student leadership, such as mental health ambassadors, mentors, school council members and librarians.

Mr Piggot said: “This really is a team effort and I want to thank our staff, students, parents and wider community for working so well together."