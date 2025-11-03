Jackets light the way for Meadowdale students as they learn to stay safe

Students at Meadowdale Primary School with their high-vis jackets

Children at Meadowdale Primary School in Market Harborough will be easier to spot on their journey to class this autumn, thanks to a donation of high-visibility jackets from Davidsons Homes South Midlands.

The donation, made during the school’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths Week, inspired the school to deliver an assembly to all its Year 1 and 2 children last week, on how to stay safe walking to and from school and how using reflective clothing will enable them to be seen, especially as the clocks change and the nights draw in.

The housebuilder, which is currently building new homes at its Lubenham View development, where only a handful of homes remain for sale, and its Davidsons at Little Bowden development off Kettering Road, gifted the jackets to pupils. The initiative encourages families to leave the car at home and enjoy the health and environmental benefits of walking.

The donation means children can step out with extra confidence during the darker mornings and evenings, knowing they’ll be bright and visible to drivers.

Simon Tyler, Sales Director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many pupils at Meadowdale staying safer this autumn as they walk to school, thanks to the donation of jackets and the assembly they all took part in. We’re proud to support Meadowdale and to play our part in encouraging healthier, greener ways of travelling."

As well as donating high-visibility jackets for Walk to School Month, Davidsons Homes has previously brought the world of construction to Meadowdale pupils in a hands-on way.

During British Science Week, the housebuilder teamed up with contractor DTC Construction to surprise children with a real digger at the school, along with goodie bags and hard hats. The visit gave pupils an exciting glimpse into life on a building site and the science and technology behind creating new homes, further strengthening the school’s ties with the local developments at Lubenham and Kettering Road.

Headteacher Liz Martin of Meadowdale Primary School said: “During the assembly we used high-vis jackets to help illustrate to the children how they can stay safe when walking to school. We also taught them how to ‘stop, look, listen and think’ when coming to a crossing. Many of our children do live close to school and so walking is a great choice for them, but being quite small and cars being so much bigger than they used to be, it is incredibly important we teach them how to be safe and we thank Davidsons for their support in this.”

