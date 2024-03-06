It all adds up for Kibworth boys

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back in November, many local primary school children took part in the Primary Mathematics Challenge at Welland Park Academy. This national competition, run by the Mathematical Association has become a regular event at the academy for the best year 5 and 6 mathematicians in the area. This year, 63,000 children took part in the challenge across the country, with 4,500 making it through to the bonus round.

Emma Aslett, teacher at the academy and Ahead 4 Numbers business owner, organises the annual event and invites all local primary schools to send some of their mathematically-minded children to take part. The children enjoyed a training session prior to the actual challenge, a 45-minute paper consisting of problems and puzzles to test problem solving skills.

Eight of the local primary schools took up the offer and a total of 70 children took part in the challenge. Four of the children, all from Kibworth Primary School, scored highly enough to make it through to the next round. Stanley Marks, Fred Blake, Jack Anderson and Ben Herbert (pictured) all took part in the bonus round challenge in February after some more intense training from Emma. Stanley secured a silver award after scoring highly in what was a very challenging test paper.

Stanley, Fred, Jack and Ben with their bonus papers