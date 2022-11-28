Inspirational school administrator near Harborough named Unsung Hero on BBC's The One Show

Carolynn Southcombe from Cottingham CofE Primary School won the gold teaching award in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

An ‘inspirational’ school administrator near Harborough has received a prestigious award for being a ‘unsung hero’.

Carolynn Southcombe from Cottingham CofE Primary School on Berryfield Road won the gold teaching award in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The school administrator was selected from thousands of nominations and received her award on BBC’s The One Show.

Carolynn was presented with her award by presenter Alex Jones, who had arrived at the school in disguise as a baker delivering an urgently needed cake. Unbeknown to Carolynn, her current and former colleagues, pupils, and family, had gathered in the assembly hall to surprise her with the award.

Carolynn has worked as an administrator at the school for 20 years, having previously served in the RAF for eight years and then worked as a special constable for four years. She organises student enrichment trips, arranges weekly whole school yoga sessions, and opens these up to students and parents.

She has walked the London Marathon, walked a 100 mile walking challenge in three weeks and taken part in the London to Brighton walk to raise funds for an outdoors area for all students.

As well as raising thousands of pounds for the children, charities including The British Heart Foundation and Breast Cancer UK have also benefited from her support.

She also leads the Magnificent Minds group, working with select children who work as role models to promote wellbeing and healthy living to other students, as well as the ‘Love to Lunch’ group which invites family members into school to eat with the children, and enjoy the experience of sharing special time together.

Carolynn said: “I was overwhelmed to have been nominated in the first instance. Winning the gold is incredible and also a testament to Cottingham CofE Primary School – it really is an amazing place to work.

“I want to thank Mr Scott, the headteacher for nominating me and letting me be me, leading the children in various activities to help get that important message across about looking after their mental health and wellbeing. I want to thank the children who really make our school the amazing place it is and all the staff and school community for their support.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards celebrates excellence in education and recognises the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with.