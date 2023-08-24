In pictures: Lutterworth High School students celebrate GCSE results
The school says students have performed particularly well, with some outstanding successes.
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:22 BST
Students and staff at Lutterworth High School are celebrating excellent results.
Headteacher Julian Kirby said: “We are once again delighted with how well our students have performed, especially with the challenges these students have faced over the last few years.
“Our students really have worked to the best of their ability and our dedicated staff have gone above and beyond to support them.”
