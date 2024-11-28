Houghton on the Hill Primary School celebrates the official opening of their “Circle of Life” garden

Earlier this month, Houghton on the Hill Primary School invited special guests for the official opening of their new space.

The Circle of Life garden began with a vision to transform an underutilised and neglected piece of land into a vibrant space that gives back to the community.

This initiative took root when Francesca approached headteacher Ali Woollerson, seeking a space on the school grounds to bring her ideas to life. Francesca has dedicated countless hours, effort, and passion to create a garden that benefits the school, its students, teachers, and the wider community.

With the help of volunteers and generous donations from local residents and businesses, the garden has embraced a 100% recycled ethos. Pallets have been repurposed into fences and insect hotels, water butts have become sculptures, and logs have been transformed into seating areas.

A few of many new bug hotels, built from reused and recycled materials.

This garden serves as a sanctuary where humans and wildlife can coexist and support one another—a peaceful space for education and well-being.

The opening event marks the first phase of this project. Francesca, Ali, and the school’s Eco Team were joined by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Richard Clowes, Councillor Simon Galton, representatives from the Houghton School Helpers, assistant headteacher Mel Pickford, parents and villagers.

There are exciting plans for the garden’s future, and any additional donations would be greatly appreciated.If you have resources to contribute or are a business interested in supporting this initiative, please get in touch at [email protected]