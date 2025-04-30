Harington School judged as Outstanding in the recent Ofsted inspection

GreenPower team

Harington School continues to be an outstanding post 16 provider following its recent Ofsted inspection.

Oliver Teasel Head of School said “I am proud of everyone at Harington that contributes to its success. Our staff provide incredible learning experiences, students are “respectful, highly motivated and consistently work hard to achieve their goals. Harington is a really special school and does a fantastic job at preparing students for their next steps. As one student said to the lead inspector ‘Harington is shaping who I am and who I want to be’”.

Aside from the strong examination outcomes and destination data, the inspection team were impressed with the extensive, high-quality enrichment opportunities the school provides, such as trips, visits, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, Young Enterprise, DocSoc and GreenPower. They also praised the careers programme and exceptional teaching.

The Opening evening for 2026 admissions will take place on Tuesday 11 November 6-8pm. For further information about the School please visit www.haringtonschool.com