Harborough village school appoints new headteacher

Radha Badhan will be joining Bringhurst Primary School.

A Harborough village school is appointing a new headteacher.

Radha Badhan will be joining Bringhurst Primary School, in the east of Harborough district, in September this year.

Mrs Badhan is currently deputy headteacher at Cedar Road Primary School in Northampton, which is also part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET).

The Cambridge University graduate has served as a secondary and primary teacher, deputy headteacher, safeguarding lead and a specialist in leading teaching and learning.

In 2020 Mrs Badhan was commissioned by the Department for Education to create lessons for online and remote learning across the UK through the Oak National Academy.

“From my very first visit to Bringhurst, I knew that this school is such a unique and special place to be.

“Kindness, happiness and curiosity were just some of the things I saw which made me feel excited and know that Bringhurst is the school I want to be part of,” said Mrs Badhan.

“Therefore, I feel honoured to be chosen to join this wonderful community and am so thrilled to be joining you all soon.”

James Dunseath, chair of governors at Bringhurst Primary School, said: “We were very impressed by Mrs Badhan’s extensive experience in the education sector and within the David Ross Education Trust.

“We are confident that she will be an excellent leader for the Bringhurst community.

“We will be arranging for Mrs Badhan to spend some time at our school prior to her starting, so that she can get to know our parents, children, staff and governors,” he said.

“We look forward to welcoming Mrs Badhan to Bringhurst and in the meantime we continue to focus on broadening pupils’ horizons and providing the best education for pupils.”

Simon Rose, director of primary education at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Radha to Bringhurst Primary School.

“Mrs Badhan knows and lives our DRET values and I have every confidence that she will help take Bringhurst from strength to strength in the years to come.