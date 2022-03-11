Harborough secondary school students raise almost £2,000 to help children in Ukraine

Sam Askham, former Captain in the Royal Artillery and current Army Reservist, with some of his GCSE students from Welland Park Academy.

Students at a Market Harborough secondary school have raised almost £2,000 to help 7.5 million children in war-shattered Ukraine.

The successful effort to get behind traumatised and displaced youngsters in Ukraine was staged by the Student Council at Welland Academy on Welland Park Road.

The school held a special non-uniform day last Friday (March 4) to generate urgent funds for the United Nations’ Unicef children’s charity.

“The world has watched, horrified, at the unfolding events in Ukraine as Russian forces have attacked and women and children have fled as refugees whilst husbands, sons, and fathers have stayed to defend their home,” said the school.

“As helpless as we may feel watching events unfold on a TV screen we are determined to do what we can to help Ukraine’s 7.5 million children who have had their lives, safety, homes and education put at risk.”