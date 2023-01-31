Welland Park Academy will be closed to the majority of pupils during tomorrow's strike action.

Teachers from the Harborough area will be joining a nationwide strike tomorrow (Wednesday).

Welland Park Academy is among those that will be affected, with all year groups, apart from vulnerable pupils and Year 11, asked to stay home. Pupils studying for exams can undertake supervised revision at the school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The school says the industrial action also means some staff with children will be affected, since their own child’s school may be closed.

Similarly, Robert Smyth Academy will only be open to pupils in Years 11 and 13, although will make provision for all students with Education Health and Care Plans and those eligible for Free School Meals.

Pupils in other year groups at both schools are urged to complete work at home.

The nationwide strike by the National Education Union will be the first of several planned walkouts which follow a row with government over pay. The strikes are set to affect some 23,000 schools across the country as well as schools in and around the Harborough district.

A spokesperson for Learn Academies Trust, to which a number of primary schools in the area belong, said: “Learn-AT schools have informed parents that they are preparing for some disruption because of the teachers strike planned for February 1. There is likely to be some variation in the impact on individual schools.

“Leaders and governors will make final decisions as soon as they have all the information they need to judge whether it is safe to stay open or partially open on the day, and they will communicate with parents and carers through the usual channels with as much notice as possible.

“Parents have been asked to prepare for possible disruption and make contingency childcare arrangements.”

According to the Citizen’s Advice Bureau, parents are entitled to time off work for an unexpected problem or emergency such as failed childcare plans. This is known as dependent leave and can be used in situations where there is no other option.

Advertisement

Advertisement