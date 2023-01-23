Arty Arwen from Meadowsale Primary School with her winning design.

The artwork of a Harborough youngster will help remind pupils of the importance of road safety.

Developer McCarthy Stone challenged year five pupils from Meadowdale Primary School to create a poster to promote road safety, with the entries judged by homeowners from its Retirement Living development in town.

Advertisement

The retirees picked three winners, with Arwen’s entry bagging first place, while fellow pupil Lily took the runner-up spot and third place went to Luca. The homeowners judged the top three designs on their creativity and the important safety message they carried.

The aim of the posters was to offer advice for youngsters and pupils, on keeping safe on their journeys travelling to and from school and otherwise.