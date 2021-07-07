Harborough school praised for its approach to stamping out bullying

Terri Burningham (left) and Nikki Matthew (right) with the award.

A Market Harborough school has been awarded a coveted accolade for pulling out all the stops to stamp out bullying.

Farndon Fields Primary School is celebrating after being handed the Gold Beyond Bullying Award, the highest standard in the scheme.

Nikki Matthew, headteacher at the 315-pupil school, said: “This is a magnificent achievement that recognises all the wonderful things we do and the support that our children, staff and families show each other and the school.

“We would not be able to achieve this high standard if it wasn’t for everyone in our school community pulling together, dealing with any issues as they arise and being so proactive and vigilant when in school.”

She added: “We know that in order for pupils to learn well, they need to feel safe, which is why we invest heavily in ensuring the well-being of our pupils and our staff.

“This has been reflected in our recent parent survey where 100 per cent of respondents shared that their children feel safe in our school.”

Emotional literacy support assistant Terri Burningham, who led on collating the evidence for the award, said: “We are passionate about keeping our children safe - so anti-bullying is at the heart of what we do at Farndon Fields.

“Our well-being ambassadors and anti-bullying ambassadors are key to the work we do, ensuring pupil voice is kept at the heart of our foundations stones – nurture, inspire, learn, succeed.